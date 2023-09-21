HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The two members of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office who were injured in a multi-county chase have been released after receiving treatment at a hospital.

Halifax County deputies were alerted at around 5 p.m. by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office about a violent assault and carjacking of a victim that occurred at the 141 mile marker in Nash County. According to witnesses, the carjacker drove the victim’s Dodge pickup truck northbound on Interstate 95, the sheriff’s office said.

Halifax County deputies spotted the truck and tried to conduct a traffic stop, before the suspect fled and later exited the interstate at Exit 173 in Roanoke Rapids, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect led authorities through the Roanoke Rapids area for several miles, prior to entering Weldon on U.S. Highway 158 and hitting two marked Halifax County patrol vehicles.

Halifax County Sheriff’s Deputy C. Roberts and Sgt. C. Sherrod were injured in the collision and taken to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids.

The suspect, Quintin Lonnell Williams, 32, of Charleston, South Carolina, was ejected from the vehicle at the time of the collision. He was also transported to ECU North and later flown to ECU Hospital in Greenville. He remains in critical condition.

Further investigation revealed that Wednesday morning, Williams carjacked a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse in Summerville, South Carolina from a female victim.

He fled the area and made his way to a business off of exit 141 of I-95 in Nash County. The Traverse was found by Nash County deputies there, the sheriff’s office said.

Halifax County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate along with Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol.