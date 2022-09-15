MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of growth is coming to Highway 421, an area that’s been nicknamed the “Carolina Core.”

The 120+ mile stretch of road goes from Winston-Salem to Fayetteville.

If anyone has a front row seat to the future of Moncure it’s Faith Urey.

Outside her front porch she watches as construction workers move cement and make way for Chatham County’s new Triangle Innovation Point Megasite.

Vinfast, a Vietnamese electric vehicle company, is expected to be here in just a few years.

“I guess you have to learn to live with the growth,” said Urey.

Learning to live with the growth and learning to live with change.

“I really don’t like it cuz it’s noisy but…they say it’s gonna get worse,” said Urey.

It’s a lot of change that’s expected to come to some communities across central North Carolina.

Along Highway 421 from Winston-Salem to Fayetteville major businesses are planning to build here.

The Piedmont Triad Partnership calls it the Carolina Core.

“We certainly feel like the area in between the 421 corridor, the 85 corridor are prime for growth, have been growing but haven’t been really getting the attention that other areas have got and that’s certainly changed in the last nine months,” said Mike Fox, President and CEO of the Piedmont Triad Partnership.

Not only is Vinfast planning to build near this corridor, but Wolfspeed, a company which specializes in microchips, is as well.

Other companies like Toyota and Boom Supersonic are also making a presence.

“Anytime you have a large employer like this you’ll see an increase in small businesses, restaurants, service businesses,” said Fox.

It’s growth Urey says she doesn’t know if she’s ready for.

“I’d rather for it to be the way it used to be. I like the country,” said Urey.

The Piedmont Triad Partnership says since they launched the Carolina Core Initiative in 2018 to bring business here, they’ve added 37,000 jobs in the region. They expect these new projects to create over 10,000 jobs.

