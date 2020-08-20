Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle team up to keep families fed

RALEIGH, NC – The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation and Inter-Faith Food Shuttle have partnered to make sure no families go hungry.

The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation gave Inter-Faith $150,000. The money will be used to feed kids, particularly in rural areas.

“It’s an honor to partner with fellow agents of change,” Jon Chase, executive director with the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation said.

The money will not just focus on one program.

“We’re looking at adding new school pantries, extending our BackPack Buddies, and doing anything we can, especially during this time, when we don’t know what school will look like,” said Rachel Quigley, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s business corporations and events manager.

The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation grant will be spread out over three years.

