PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Tiger Rescue announced the death of one of their big cats on Monday.

Assistant Director Kathryn Bertok shared one of their tigers, Shira, was put down due to medical issues and declining health.

For the past few weeks, the rescue said they were monitoring and treating Shira for gastrointestinal issues. On Saturday, Bertok said an ultrasound found Shira’s heart was not contracting appropriately. The decision was made to humanely put her down.

Shira was described as a tiger with a lot of personality. Bertok said she enjoyed enrichment and toys. She also enjoyed a cool pool during the summer and a cozy den box during the winter.

Shira left behind her enclosure-mate for Saber. Bertok said Saber seems to be doing fine. Tigers are solitary in the wild but the rescue said animal care staff will take extra care of him as he adapts to life without Shira.

“We are extremely thankful for the support we receive from our Carolina Tiger Rescue family. We know it’s hard to hear what feels like unexpected news, but you never fail to send along your kind words and thoughts. We appreciate, more than you know, your trust in the decisions we make, especially when it comes to end-of-life decisions,” Bertok shared.

Bertok said Shira’s life at Carolina Tiger Rescue was another story of how proud they are to be able to offer a safe and loving home to animals in need.