Carthage man charged with shooting Moore County teen in the head

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Carthage man is in jail and charged with shooting a teen boy in the head on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a shooting call on Tuesday in the Lobelia area of Moore County arrived on scene to find a 16-year-old male had been shot in the head.

The teen was flown by helicopter to UNC-Chapel Hill for treatment.

On Wednesday, detectives investigating the shooting arrested Cameron Justice Callicutt, 20, and charged with him one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 15.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other case is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.

