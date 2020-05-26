Carthage woman arrested, charged in multiple Moore County shootings, sheriff’s office says

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Carthage woman is behind bars and facing multiple charges in connection with shootings that occurred Monday near Carthage, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of shootings that happened in two different areas near Carthage on Monday, officials said.

A vehicle was struck multiple times in the shootings.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested Brittany Emani Saxon, 28, and charged her with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Saxon is currently being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for July 17.

