RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three cities in the Triangle have made another list showing the state of the local real estate markets.

According to a new study by WalletHub, Cary, Durham and Raleigh are three of the top 15 places in the country to buy a house.

The study compared 300 cities of different sizes and looked at 17 key indicators in real estate and economic growth, including median home price appreciation, median days on the market, foreclosure rate, housing affordability, job growth rate and unemployment rate.

Cary was the highest North Carolina city to rank at No. 5 overall, followed closely by Durham at No. 7 overall. Raleigh also cracked the top 15, coming in at No. 14 overall.

WalletHub also divided the cities by size into three categories — large cities (more than 300,000 residents), midsize cities (150,000-300,000 residents) and small cities (fewer than 150,000 residents).

Raleigh came in as the fourth-best real estate market in the large cities category, trailing Nashville, Austin and Seattle.

In the midsize category, Cary and Durham ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. They were just behind two Texas cities, McKinney and Frisco.

Other North Carolina cities ranked by WalletHub

Charlotte was the only North Carolina city outside the Triangle to rank in the top 30 overall. WalletHub listed the Queen City as the 23rd best place to buy a house in the country. Charlotte also ranked No. 8 in the large cities category.

Winston-Salem (No. 52), Greensboro (No. 61) and Fayetteville (No. 85) all ranked in the midsize category.

Wilmington (No. 22) and High Point (No. 56) ranked in the small cities category.