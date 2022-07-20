CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are asking for help identifying a driver who hit a cyclist on E. Chatham Street on Tuesday.

The cyclist was traveling west on E. Chatham Street near WakeMed Soccer Park around 7:20 p.m. when they were hit by the passenger side-view mirror of a passing vehicle, police said.

The cyclist was knocked to the ground in the collision and later taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white or cream-colored SUV, possibly a GMC Acadia or Chevy Traverse, Cary police said.

Cary Police Department’s Traffic Safety Team is investigating the incident as a felony hit and run.

If you have information about this traffic crash, please contact Lt. Bryant Brame at (919) 469-4338.