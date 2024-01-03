RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary man facing federal charges for making threats against children will not stand trial after a court found him incompetent.

Federal prosecutors say Kevin Edral Douglas was arrested for cyber stalking and communicating threats in Nov. 2023.

According to police, officers received a notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, alerting the department of a person threatening to shoot children.

Police say they used an IP address and statements made by Douglas to verify he made the threat to the NCMEC. While Douglas was initially charged in local court, NCMEC is based in Virginia, giving federal prosecutors authority to press federal charges.

Since his arrest, Douglas has undergone a psychological evaluation to determine if he was suffering from a mental disease rendering him incompetent to understand the nature and consequences of court proceedings or to assist in his defense.

While that evaluation report is under seal due to patient privacy, court documents reveal a psychologist determined Douglas was incompetent to participate in the pending proceedings due to schizophrenia at this time. That doctor recommended treatment for Douglas.

As a result, a court has ordered Douglas be hospitalized for treatment for no more than four months. After four months, the court will reassess whether there is a chance Douglas will gain enough competency for the trial to move forward.

Douglas is scheduled to be in court again in April.

Federal prosecutors say Douglas’s criminal history of threatening behavior dates back to 2002 and spans several months.

In 2016, Douglas was sentenced after prosecutors said he made a phone call from Johnson City, Tennessee to employees at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C. stating he was going to drive to the embassy to kill them. Federal court documents said he also threatened to damage or destroy the building by means of an explosive.