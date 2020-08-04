Cary man dies after being hit by ‘multiple unidentified vehicles’ while walking along Durham Freeway

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary man died after he was hit by “multiple unidentified vehicles” while walking along the Durham Freeway Tuesday morning, police said.

Durham police responded around 5:30 a.m. to the crash along N.C. 147 north between Ellis Road and Glover Road. Jon Ryan Latham, 44, of Cary, was walking in the travel lane of the northbound freeway when he was hit by multiple cars, police said.

Police vehicles line N.C. Highway 147 near Ellis Road (Terrence Evans/CBS 17)

Latham died at the scene.

Photo of the model of car Durham police are looking for.

Northbound traffic was shut down on the Durham Freeway for more than five hours as police investigated, a news release said.

Investigators are looking for a late-model silver or gray Dodge Grand Caravan. It would be missing pieces from the front bumper, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Henry at 919-560-4935, ext. 29449, or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

