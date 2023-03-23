CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in the killing of a woman whose body was found in a fire pit has died from his self-inficted gun shot, Cary police said Thursday.

Ian Delauder was found by firefighters in an RV on his property in the 600 block of Dorset Drive on Sunday morning just after the body of 34-year-old Cecily Anne Walker, of Raleigh, was found in a fire pit on Delauder’s property.

Firefighters had been called to residence around 7 a.m. after a 911 caller said there was a yard fire there.

Although the exact cause and time of Walker’s death are still under investigation, her death had been ruled a homicide, police said.

“The death of Ian Delauder brings us one step closer to finalizing this case, however, this is still an active investigation. Investigators are working to ensure no evidence has been overlooked,” Kenric Alexander, public information officer for Cary police, said.

Alexander told CBS 17 on Thursday that Delauder’s death had been ruled a suicide.