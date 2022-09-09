DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham.

30-year-old Devonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police.

At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on the 1400 block of Buck Jones Road.

Cary police say the man was taken to a hospital for his injuries. There is no information on his condition.

Police had described the suspect as a man around five-foot-eight or five-foot-nine that was seen leaving the area in surveillance video. They say he drove a black Toyota Camry.

(Photos from Cary Police Department)

Jones is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.