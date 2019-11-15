Cary pilot OK after plane goes off runway in Harnett County

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed in Harnett County on Thursday, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The crash happened during takeoff from the Harnett Regional Jetport in Erwin. The plane, due to an unknown mechanical issue, went off the runway and into the woods, highway patrol said.

The call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The plane was a single-engine, single-seat aircraft. The pilot, Gilberto Guitarte, of Cary, believes a brake locked up.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate.

