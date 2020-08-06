Cary science team competes in international STEM competition

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)- A high school students in Cary participated in an international STEM competition on Thursday.

The student was one of 20 teams from around the world to get to the finals of the 2020 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Clean Tech Competition.

While some teams were made up of several students, the team from Green Hope High School in Cary only included Pranav Wagh.

Wagh entered his idea for a new smartphone app. The app was designed to help farmers coping with poor soil quality.

In a YouTube video, he explained the app uses public data to help farmers make decisions about irrigation, crop production and gives them recommendations for seeds to plant based on their soil quality.

Team Wagh, as he’s called, said deforestation and over-grazing has negatively impacted soil quality. Wagh said his proposed app aims to increase sustainable agriculture.

Wagh competed against teams from as far away as Singapore, India, Philippines and Canada. Several teams were from the United States.

This STEM competition was sponsored by the Center for Science Teaching & Learning.

Teams competed in two categories: limited resources and abundant resources.

This year’s theme is “Reducing Individual Impacts”.

Organizers said the goal is to find ways to change the course of the health and environmental future.

“The idea behind this competition is students using only clean technology innovate solutions to the world’s problems,” said Dr. Ray Ann Havasy, director of Center for Science, Teaching & Learning.

Dr. Havasy said there are some differences in the topics students hone in on.

“The students from India or Philippines are coming from countries where there are a lack of resources so you can tell they are worried about their fellow communities the people that live in their communities. So, they’re projects seem to be helping their home communities. Kids from the United States tend to think more broadly. They seem to think of the world, or maybe helping country in Africa,” said Dr. Havasy.

As a result of COVID-19, the teams presented virtually via Zoom this year. Their presentations were live streamed on Facebook. You can watch the presentations below.

Winners were scheduled to be announced Friday morning through a virtual awards ceremony.

There is a total of $60,000 in prize money. First place winners in each category will receive $10,000. Second place is slated for $7,000 with $5,000 going to the third place team.