Cary teen killed in Nash County crash after reaching speeds of 170 mph while fleeing trooper

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen was killed in a crash after slamming his Porsche into a tree in Nash County following a chase, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident began around 12:57 a.m. Thursday when a trooper sitting on the shoulder of Wendell Falls Parkway at Interstate 87 noticed a blue Porsche speed past at approximately 95 mph, officials said.

The trooper then got behind the vehicle and began to pursue the Porsche, according to the highway patrol. The car then went into Nash County at which point the driver reached speeds of 100 mph, then 150 mph, and then 170 mph, authorities said.

The trooper lost sight of the vehicle and backed off but continued to survey the area for the Porsche, according to authorities. The trooper then spotted the Porsche again and the driver of the vehicle sped off and ran off the road to the left, overturned, and slammed into a tree at U.S. Route 264 near N.C. Highway 231 in Middlesex, officials said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash, troopers learned that the driver was a 19-year-old from Cary who had active warrants.

The scene was cleared around 4:30 a.m. The teen’s next-of-kin has not yet been notified so officials are not releasing their name at this time.

