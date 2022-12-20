Damage of the wreck outside of the Morrisville Aquatics & Fitness Center (Sean Cudahy)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman who was indicted in a deadly November 2021 single-vehicle crash was arrested Wednesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Katherine Ann Deis, 18, is charged with:

felony death by motor vehicle,

driving while impaired, and

felony serious injury by vehicle.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2021, Morrisville police officers responded to the scene of a crash in the 1300 block of Morrisville Parkway near Duck Pond Circle.

A 2015 Honda Civic was traveling west on Morrisville Parkway when Deis, the driver, lost control and the vehicle subsequently crossed the median, police said. The car then rolled multiple times before coming to rest.

All five people in the vehicle were ages 17 or 18. Two people were ejected from the vehicle, one of whom was 18-year-old Jonathan Pooley, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appeared that only Deis was wearing a seat belt. Speed was a contributing factor and it was suspected that alcohol may also have been a factor.