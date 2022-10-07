ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday.

Shortly after midnight, deputies said they were called to the Speedway Convenience Store at the intersection of Thelma and Bolling roads, just west of Roanoke Rapids, in reference to an armed robbery.

When they got to the scene, a store worker told deputies that two men with masks and hoodies entered the store with a gun and demanded money, according to reports.

One of the deputies responding to the scene said he noticed a black Nissan partially parked on Thelma Road with two people standing near it.

As soon as they saw the deputy, the two near the Nissan took off running towards nearby woods, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies, along with a K-9, followed them into the woods during a search.

The K-9, named Duri, tracked straight to the suspects who were hiding in the woods near Wood Store Road, according to the news release.

Deputies said they arrested 23-year-old Jaquarious Williams, of Roanoke Rapids, and a juvenile, of Enfield. The two were taken to the Halifax County Detention Center.

Deputies said K-9 Duri then found the cash register drawer with all of the money accounted for.

Both suspects are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and given a $75,000 bond.

They both have a court date scheduled for Oct. 27.

Deputies said the juvenile told them he was 18 years old and gave them a fake name. They plan to follow up with more charges against the juvenile.