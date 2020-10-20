Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Raleigh, Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in at least two different cities in the Triangle are seeing a rise in catalytic converter thefts.

Since September 21, Raleigh Police said they had investigated 37 catalytic converter thefts.

Police said hot spots for these thefts have been at apartment complexes, driveways, and auto repair shops.

In Durham, police said there were 17 catalytic converter thefts from Oct. 1-Oct. 12.

Authorities tell CBS 17 these catalytic converters include three precious metals that these thieves are after.

Police said it appears the suspects are targeting hybrid vehicles such as Toyota Priuses because their converters do not have as much wear and tear.

Daryn O’Shea said a thief stole the catalytic converter from his Toyota Prius that was parked on the street outside of his home in Durham a couple weeks ago.

He said it could cost him thousands of dollars to get it repaired.

“We’re finding out from other neighbors that they have no idea that it even happened,” O’Shea said.

“They get in their car one day and it was the loudest thing that you would believe once the engine kicks in without the catalytic converter. It’s very frustrating that they are doing this to us.”

To keep this from happening, police are urging drivers to park their cars in a secured area, invest in security cameras if they can, and also park in an area that limits the thieve’s access to the bottom of the vehicle.