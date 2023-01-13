SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after avoiding a jail sentence and assaulting deputies during his arrest, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On Jan. 5, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were patrolling Edwards Road. Agents observed a tan vehicle that did not have a North Carolina registration plate.

During the investigation, the passenger provided agents with a false name. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Frederick Donte Berryman.

The sheriff’s office said Berryman had an active outstanding arrest warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections to serve a prison sentence.

Once agents discovered his real identity, he attempted to flee on foot and was quickly apprehended. While being placed under arrest, Berryman resisted and assaulted the deputies.

He was charged with two counts of resisting public officer and two counts of assault on a government official. He received a $2,000 secured bond for those charges and no bond for failing to comply to report for active sentence.