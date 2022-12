RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—CBS 17’s own Meteorologist Bill Reh is retiring at the end of this week.

Bill Reh has been forecasting the weather for nearly 40 years, and CBS 17 will be celebrating Bill all this week during our morning shows.

Make sure to tune in To CBS 17 every morning to join us in celebrating meteorologist Bill Reh. And make sure to tune in for Bill’s last forecast on Friday morning.