CBS 17 emcees event promoting breast cancer awareness

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, CBS 17’s Morning Anchor Bill Young and Felicia Bolton emceed the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Event.
About 200 people attended. Local doctors, scientists, top executives, business owners, cancer patients, and survivors were all in attendance.
The kick-off event is for the American Cancer Society’s fundraising efforts for the October 19th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.
The walk will take place at 401 Cardinal St. at Midtown Park at North Hills on Saturday, October 19. Attendees can check-in at 7:30 a.m. as the walk begins at 9:15 a.m.
To sign up, go to cbs17.com or visit the event’s website.
