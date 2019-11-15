CBS 17 hosts 8th annual ‘Stock the Sled’ toy drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the eighth year, CBS 17 has partnered with the Capital City Clauses to “Stock the Sled!”

This community event continues CBS 17’s tradition of collecting thousands of toys for local children in need each holiday season.

This year Stock The Sled is a week-long effort.

For the week of December 2-6, everyone is encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the greater Triangle area Capital Automotive Group dealership locations.

The Capital Automotive Group has been a supporter of Stock The Sled in past years and is proud to step up its support by being a convenient drop-off for the community.

All toys collected will go to support the toy collection efforts of Capital City Clauses.

Drop off a toy during regular business hours at these Capital Automotive Group dealership locations:

CBS 17 will broadcast live from a Capital Automotive dealership every day during Stock The Sled, featuring appearances by CBS 17 News and Weather personalities and other members of the news team.

Stock The Sled will also be featured in the daily broadcast of CBS 17’s new program “My Carolina” every day at 12:55.

The Capital City Clauses are the local non-profit organization responsible for hosting Raleigh’s popular Jingle Ball event each year and the thousands of toys collected at Stock The Sled will be included into their overall collection total for the year and distributed through the Salvation Army.

The Capital City Clauses annually provide the largest single source of toy donations for the Salvation Army “Christmas Cheer Program,” donating tens of thousands of new toys and financial support for the last two decades.

Last year the effort collected more than 2,000 toys all through generous individual donations from the community and from the direct purchase of toys with the funds raised at the 2018 Jingle Ball.

Members of the community are encouraged to help CBS 17 spread the word about this important giving campaign on social media using the hashtag #StockTheSled.