CBS 17 Job Alert – NC Tech Positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tech jobs keep piling up in the state…and there is a huge need for qualified people to fill them.

The NC TECH Talent Trends shows current openings…and how the need has either increased or decreased in the past year. I’ll tell you this much – nothing decreased.

Nearly 14,000 IT jobs were added in Raleigh compared to October 2020. Software developers are most in need, followed by Information Security Analysts.

But the “hard skill” with the greatest need is what is called “configuring.” Basically, it is arranging the hardware and software of IT systems.

This link to the full report can help you see other tech jobs in demand – it might help you in your career planning.