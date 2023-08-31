RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Central North Carolina viewers looking to catch up on the latest Local News That Matters can soon tune in at a brand-new time.

The inaugural CBS 17 News at 7 newscast will air at 7 p.m. on Labor Day and will be anchored by the team of Rod Carter and Angela Taylor, accompanied by Meteorologist Rachel Duensing.

“News viewers of central North Carolina told CBS 17 they wanted more local news options to fit their busy schedules and more positively focused stories. We listened and created a new high energy newscast bringing viewers their Local News and Weather That Matters at 7 p.m.,”

said Vice President & General Manager, John O. Lewis.

In addition to hosting the News at 7, Rod Carter and Angela Taylor will continue to bring viewers Local News That Matters at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

CBS 17 News at 7 will give viewers a choice for their news at 7 p.m. It will be a dynamic newscast with daily segments like “Sports in Sixty,” a fast-paced sportscast in 60 seconds and “Positively Carolina,” a rundown of daily upbeat stories. You’ll also get tomorrow’s road and upcoming traffic conditions with your “Traffic Forecast.”

Keeping to CBS 17 tradition, the News and 7 with begin with your Forecast First. Then CBS 17’s team of dedicated reporters and photojournalists will bring viewers the latest local news.

In addition to the new 7 p.m. news, 5:30 p.m. Anchors Russ Bowen and Liz Ortiz have expanded their roles to anchor the entire 5 p.m. hour on CBS 17. They’ll be joined by Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein, who will continue to forecast the weather at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The new CBS 17 News lineup launches Monday, starting with the News at Four, followed by CBS 17 News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and the CBS Evening News at 6:30 p.m.

Then it’s the new CBS 17 News at 7 followed by the entertainment magazine program, Extra at 7:30 p.m., leading into the number one lineup in prime time on CBS.

For viewers looking for something new, informative and entertaining — we’ll see you soon at 7!