CBS 17 returning to DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse platforms

IRVING, Texas & EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have entered into a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement to provide Nexstar-owned network affiliated and local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T’s video platforms in 97 markets across the United States.

Nexstar local stations are now returning to any impacted DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse platforms.

CBS 17 will return by midnight to AT&T’s video platforms.

CBS 17 thanks our audience for their support throughout this process.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

