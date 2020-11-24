CBS 17 Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Hutton Jr shares his winter weather predictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 Storm Team meteorologist Brian Hutton Jr. doesn’t see this winter as one snow lovers will enjoy.

Brian Hutton Jr.

“With a La Niña expected to last through winter, it will be tough to get long-lasting cold and enough moisture when we do get cold to see snow,” Hutton Jr. said. “If anything, a glancing blow from an Alberta Clipper or one deep cold blast with a front may be our only chance at seeing #ermagerd #sner this year.”

Colder or warmer winter? Warmer, like shorts in January warmer.

Coldest temperature? 17 degress was our coldest last year, 22 so far this year, I’ll go with 25 degrees.

How many inches of snow? 1 inch

Largest snowfall? Two events leaving a half an inch from a clipper – enough to cause panic but not do anything.

First snow? In 2020, it didn’t snow until February, and that may be too late this year. I’ll go January 20, Inauguration Day.