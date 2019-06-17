CBS 17 takes part in Nexstar Media 2019 Founder’s Day of Caring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday, June 17, is Nexstar Media’s 2019 Founder’s Day of Caring! To commemorate the holiday, CBS 17 employees spent their Monday donating their time and talent working in service to the community.

Our CBS 17 team worked with the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle in Durham, the Food Shuttle Farm in Raleigh and the Urban Ministry in Fayetteville.

Groups worked to support these worthy organizations by assembling and providing grocery bags for seniors, sorting food donations for Backpack Buddies which are filled with essential meals and snacks for children in need of emergency food relief, and helping the warehouse staff with food recovery sorting.

Another group of our adventurous CBS 17’ers went out on the farm and assisted farm staff pulling weeds, transplanting crops and preparing produce for distribution.

We at CBS 17 are proud to care about our community and encourage all businesses to consider a similar effort and come together for the greater good of the community in a tangible way.

Lunchtime on the farm for #NexstarNation! A few of our CBS 17'ers harvesting zucchini and onions, and feeding some chickens🐔at the @FoodShuttle farm. They've harvested 781 pounds of food so far today 🥬🌽Amazing job! pic.twitter.com/2VVAG8BcZk — CBS 17 (@WNCN) June 17, 2019

To see more of our team members at work on Founder’s Day of Caring, check out #NexstarNation and #Nexstar Cares on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram!

