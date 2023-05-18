PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — A cement truck has fallen through and is hanging from a parking deck at Moore Regional Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Gretchen Kelly, a spokeswoman with the hospital, said the cement truck fell through the emergency department parking deck when part of it collapsed.

The hospital also said cars are unable to enter or exit the parking deck as of 5:45 p.m. and any emergency vehicles and patients should use the ambulance entrance of the hospital.

Non-emergent visits to the emergency department can park at the conference center parking lot on the corner of Page Road and Hwy 211.

There are currently no reported injuries and no timetable to reopening. Kelly said the hospital deck must be cleared by structural engineers that deem it safe before anyone can return to it.