Central NC-based Thales Academy reopening campuses in July

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Thales Academy, a network of private community schools located primarily in central North Carolina will reopen their doors to students and staff in July, a release said.

According to an email from a school spokesperson, Thales Academy will begin their school year “as scheduled” on July 20.

“We believe that it is in our students’ best interest that they return to school and continue progressing in their studies,” the spokesperson wrote.

Despite Gov. Roy Cooper prohibiting schools from opening, Thales Academy is a private school and is not governed by state public school regulations. Officials say the school is permitted to open as long as all required health standards are followed.

A spokesperson says that Thales Academy has implemented several safety measures.