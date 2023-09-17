VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina fire station posted nearly 10 photos from serious vehicle crashes — some deadly — over the course of just a month to help remind drivers to be safe.

Cypress Pointe Fire & Rescue in Vass titled the post on their website of the photos “Compassion.”

“For most of our calls, we are able to bring a successful outcome even though property may be lost or minor injuries may occur. However, there always seem to be some calls that are difficult for everyone involved,” said fire officials with Cypress Pointe, which serves Moore County and Harnett County.

The photos of wrecks in August include one head-on crash, an overturned van, a damaged SUV, a wrecked motorcycle and an overturned car.

“Unfortunately, this was a difficult month for many: we responded to three traffic-related deaths,” Cypress Pointe Chief Mike Cameron said in the blog post.

The chief asked drivers to slow down, focus on the roads and nearby drivers and pedestrians — and “always wear your seatbelt.”

“We also encourage you to slow down in life and talk to your family members and your neighbors. Help someone in need or just show compassion to a stranger,” Cameron wrote.