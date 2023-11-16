RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A central North Carolina nonprofit is on track to help more people after someone stole several generators from their Rocky Mount location earlier this year.

Twice a month, the Rocky Mount nonprofit Ripe for Revival visits Refugee Hope Partners, a nonprofit location in North Raleigh that helps settle refugees.

Woman carrying bags from Ripe for Revival’s food event (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“Any time you’re away from you home, things can be different and a little fearful,” said Jonathan Tyndall, Community Cultivation Coordinator and Operations Manager for Ripe for Revival. “Helping to teach them a little bit about affordable pricing and allowing them to get fresh food, it’s great to be able to serve them.”

At events like this, Ripe for Revival’s buses bring fresh food to people in food deserts, where customers pay what they can.

“Being able to come to Wake County is huge, because there’s a huge need,” Tyndall said.

The bus is now able to keep the food cool, thanks to brand new generators.

The machines are replacements for four generators that were stolen off the nonprofit’s buses in August.

New generator on Ripe for Revival bus (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“We talk about it now being a blessing in disguise,” Tyndall said. “Having all four generators stolen handicapped us because we couldn’t go and provide cold eggs, milk, and meat, just because we didn’t have a way to keep it cold and frozen while we are away.”

The organization was able to replace more than $10,000 worth of equipment with help from the community.

The generators are now helping them ramp up their events ahead of the holidays, so families can have food on their table.

So far, police have not identified any suspects in the theft.

“They were selfish and greedy,” Tyndall said. “Obviously we would forgive them for that, and we just hope that they can find it in their heart not to do anything like this again. Because not everybody would be as fortunate of having support behind us as we did. So you really could harm somebody in the long run doing something like that.”

The nonprofit says they hope to grow from the setback, and reach more people as they work to expand their services across North Carolina.

“We’re excited about 2024 and being able to expand,” Tyndall said.