Central NC police departments working to fill vacancies amid controversy, pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police departments across central North Carolina are working to fill officer vacancies.

In Raleigh, we learned there are 80 vacancies out of 796 positions.

In Fayetteville, the number of vacancies has nearly doubled since last year from 28 to 51 open positions.

Becoming a police officer is more than just what you see on the crime shows, says Fayetteville police officer Tony Gayles.

“They have no idea of all the things that we do that you don’t see,” Gayles said.

As a recruiter Officer Gayles helps find qualified cadets, people who are in it for the right reasons – to protect and serve.

“I didn’t come in it to get a pat on the back,” Gayles said. “I didn’t come in it to get a thank you.”

In 2015 there were 15 police officer vacancies in Fayetteville.

Currently there are 51 open positions.

Fayetteville’s data falls in line with the findings of a 2019 nationwide survey by the non-profit Police Executive Research Forum.

The survey found fewer people are applying to become officers, with reasons ranging from low starting pay, unpredictable schedules, negative media, and working in dangerous situations.

“You have to make peace with the fact that one day ya it might be your time,” Gayles said.

The survey summary highlights Fayetteville as a city doing a good job with their recruitment videos that focus on the realistic, service part of the job.

Officer Gayles uses his 16 years of experience to talk openly with recruits, letting them know the challenges they face, but also all the good that comes with the job.

“That’s why I like it because I get to sit down and talk to people and they can see hey you guys aren’t so bad.”

Fayetteville police are currently accepting applications from other agencies, and new recruits for their January 2021 academy.

The application process takes three to six months in Fayetteville.

Once hired, the cadets sign a two year contract with the department.