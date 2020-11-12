Central NC school district moves classes online Friday due to heavy rain, flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Heavy rain in central North Carolina altered school schedules on Thursday and Friday.

Harnett County said Thursday afternoon that it would move to remote learning for Friday.

Numerous school districts in the area either moved instruction online Thursday or dismissed classes early. Flash flood warnings have been in effect since as long as Wednesday evening in some areas, resulting in Thursday being a CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day.

Elsewhere in the state, 143 people needed to be rescued from a charter school in Charlotte.