JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Northampton County Schools announced they will operate on a two-hour delay Friday morning because of foggy conditions.
It comes after the National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for several Triangle counties.
The advisory lasts until 10 a.m.
Northampton County Schools posted the following message on their website:
Good morning everyone, Northampton County Schools will be on a two-hour delay today Friday, November 4, 2022, due to foggy conditions. Thank you!Northampton County Schools