Central NC troopers, police, deputies all step up DWI patrols during Labor Day weekend

WILSON N.C. (WNCN) – As more travelers hit the road, law enforcement agencies across North Carolina are setting up patrols and checkpoints during the holiday weekend.

The Wilson Police Department — along with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program — is setting up driver checkpoints throughout the Labor Day weekend.

“When we approach the car, we’re obviously looking for the odor, or looking for red glassy eyes, slurred speech, delayed reactions when we ask for a driver’s license,” Wilson senior police officer J.R. Mooring said. “Sometimes they’ll even produce a credit card.”

The statewide Booze It and Lose It Labor Day campaign encompasses hundreds of law enforcement agencies across North Carolina and lasts through Sept. 12.

Last year, participating agencies cited nearly 1,400 DWI offenders.

Statewide, agencies reported more than 2,200 total DWIs during the 2019 Booze it and Lose It campaign.

Mooring said aside from the usual uptick in holiday drunk driving, he has seen some more DWIs as more people travel again.

“We have seen an increase, a slight increase, so we are trying to do our part by keeping the citizens of Wilson County safe, and the city of Wilson safe by doing this operation,” Mooring said.

People found driving while intoxicated can face serving jail time, losing their driver’s license, and up to $10,000 in fines.