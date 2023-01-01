RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many of us see New Year’s Day as a new start, and that’s especially true for those celebrating a brand new family member.

Audra and Jake Ford weren’t expecting their daughter to arrive until next weekend, but little Juniper wasn’t waiting.

“We basically watched the ball drop, and then had a New Year’s kiss, and it was like, ‘Okay, time to push,'” recalled Audra Ford.

Juniper was born just 13 minutes after midnight at Duke Regional Hospital.

“I thought that was really exciting because that could be a fun time of year to celebrate,” Ford added.

A few minutes later at 12:21, little Ayebabomoce Vaneesa Clement made her way into the world at WakeMed in Raleigh.

Hrishi Verma was born at 12:39 in the morning at UNC Health Rex Holly Springs Hospital. His parents, Priti and Ravi Verma, are thrilled and say his 7-year-old big brother has big plans.

“He’s very much excited; he’s really waiting for him to come back home,” said dad, Ravi Verma, adding that Hrishi’s birthday will make the New Year holiday even more special. “We’ll be double excited every year on the very first day of the year.”

It will also be a day to celebrate for the family of baby Evander Adonis Indigo Shivar. His grandmother says he was born at 12:49 a.m. at UNC Wayne.

Piper Boone Hawkins was born at 1:18 a.m. at UNC Rex.

Stiles George McGee became the first baby of 2023 born at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. His family celebrated his birthday at 2:25 on New Year’s morning.