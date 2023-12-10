DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — UPDATE: Power has been restored to Duke Energy customers in Durham and Moore counties as of early Sunday afternoon.

Previous story:

Over 2,000 Duke Energy customers in Durham County are already without power Sunday morning as severe weather begins to move through central North Carolina.

According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, 2,278 customers in Durham County are in the dark as of 11:50 a.m. The majority of those customers are located near downtown Durham, just northwest of the city center.

Current estimates say power will be restored around 4 p.m.

Further south, over 1,500 in Moore County are also without power late Sunday morning.

As of 11:50 am, 1,540 customers — concentrated in and around Southern Pines — are without electricity. According to the latest estimates from Duke Energy’s site, power is expected to be restored there around 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for power outage updates throughout Sunday.