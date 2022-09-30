RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday.

More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night. The warning begins at 6 a.m. Friday and runs through Saturday morning.

The affected counties include:

Alamance

Anson

Chatham

Cumberland

Davidson

Durham

Edgecombe

Forsyth

Franklin

Granville

Guilford

Halifax

Harnett

Hoke

Johnston

Lee

Montgomery

Moore

Nash

Orange

Person

Randolph

Richmond

Sampson

Scotland

Stanly

Vance

Wake

Warren

Wayne and

Wilson.

The excessive rainfall caused by Hurricane Ian could bring as much as six inches to central North Carolina. Rain will move in from the south early Friday morning and will start to move out and dissipate Friday night.

Excessive runoff water may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, NWS said.

Wind gusts will pick up starting late Thursday night and be at their peak throughout the day Friday. Sustained winds will be 20-30 mph, but gusts could be as high as 30-50 mph.