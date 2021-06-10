Central Prison inmate apparently commits suicide a week into 20-year sentence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old inmate died by apparent suicide Wednesday at Central Prison in Raleigh less than a week after he was admitted to the facility, officials said.

Lamorris W. Rivers, who was admitted to Central Prison on June 4, was found unresponsive in his cell around 5 p.m., the Department of Public Safety said.

Prison first responders performed live-saving measures until EMS could arrive but Rivers was pronounced dead at 5:16 p.m.

An investigation is underway. The Department of Public Safety said it is cooperating fully and is also conducting its own investigation.

Rivers was serving a 20 to 26-year sentence for first-degree burglary and felony robbery in Rowan County.