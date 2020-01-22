Certain types of dog collars are now illegal in Nash County, a new ordinance says

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — If you use certain types of collars, or keep your dogs tied up outside, you may be breaking the law.

Halifax County banned tethering animals outside all together, but Nash County is taking a different approach.

At Muttley Crew in Rocky Mount, you can find everything your pet needs to live a long, happy life, but there is one item you won’t find for sale.

“We don’t carry any type of choke, prong, or electronic devices because they can do a lot of damage to the dog,” said Tasha Aldridge.

With that in mind, Nash County recently banned choke collars and capped the number of dogs that can be tethered outside at five.

“We had some complaints quite frankly in different areas of the county where we had tethered dogs,” said Nash County Health Director William Hill. “Often there would be 10, 12, and sometimes 16 tethered dogs. What concerned us more was the attention or lack of.”

Pets can still be tied outside provided that they have at least 12 feet of cable.

“We want to try to keep them from being tangled,” said Hill. “We want to keep them so they can have mobility and exercise even as limited as it would be with a 12-foot chain. There certainly must be access to adequate food, water, and shelter.”

A first-time offense comes with a warning, and literature on the ordinance.

“We don’t want to just zoom in on violators or people that have been accustomed to doing this for years,” said Hill.

Multiple violations can lead to fines, even misdemeanor charges that could result in forfeiture of your animals.

“Most people you don’t have to have an ordinance, and you don’t need to enforce these kinds of things,” said Hill. “For the few, we do need to be able to get their attention.”

“If you can’t properly care for your animal by giving them adequate space to exercise, shelter, food, and water you don’t need to own a dog,” said Aldridge. “Those animals need to be taken from you.”

For more information on the ordinance click here.