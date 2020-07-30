Chapel Hill community braces for return of UNC students amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Next week thousands of students will be heading back to campus at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

Some businesses and residents in the community are concerned for their safety as the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise in North Carolina.

Cindy Somasunderam, co-owner of the Blue Spoon Microcreamery on Franklin Street, said their sales really took a hit when the UNC students left in March.

“We’re only doing a fraction of what we did last year,” Somasunderam said.

Next week when students return to Chapel Hill, she expects business to pick up again.

“If students are in town, sales are going to be up, but I don’t know if it’s such a good thing though,” Somasunderam said.

Somasunderam said she and her husband are older at-risk individuals and with COVID-19 numbers still high, they are concerned for their safety and the safety of the community.

“I don’t know how much students are going to socially distance,” Somasunderam said.

UNC officials tell CBS 17 they are taking all the necessary steps to slow the spread, which includes requiring masks and social distancing on campus.

But students coming from COVID-19 hot spots will not be asked to quarantine, nor will the university be requiring all students get tested.

If students have symptoms, they will be asked to call their health care provider.

Chapel Hill town council member Hongbin Gu argues that all UNC students should be tested for COVID-19.

Gu said it is important to know if the students are carrying the virus because she said many of them may not know they have it.

“If they have it, it doesn’t take very long for more people that they’re in contact with to be infected and it will continue to spread to the larger community,” Gu said. “When we start to see the cases spike, the hospital bed occupancy rate spike, or the spike in deaths, it will be too late.”

As for the reason why the university is not requiring students get tested, UNC officials said the CDC is not recommending widespread testing. Instead they are recommending people take preventative measures which include physical distancing and wearing a mask.