PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chapel Hill man has been charged after neighbors said he was exposing himself to them, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Marcellious Sharta Phillips, 41, of Chapel Hill, had behaved in a similar way within their view at least 10 times during the past several months, the sheriff’s office said. Phillips is a registered sex offender.

On Feb. 25, deputies received a report of Phillips, who is a felon and a registered sex offender, having a shotgun at a disturbance. When deputies arrived at the scene, Phillips had left. A search was later conducted at his home, where authorities found and seized three firearms, one of which had been reported stolen in 2005, the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday, Phillips was arrested by a deputy and charged with possession of firearm by a felon and indecent liberties with a child. For those charges Phillips wasn’t issued a bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on March 27.

Phillips was also charged with indecent exposure to a defendant over age 18 and a victim under age 16 and two counts of indecent exposure. For those charges he was issued an $80,000 secured bond and is also scheduled to appear in court March 27.