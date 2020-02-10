Chapel Hill man armed with knife took cash drawer during Durham robbery, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released the identity of a man caught soon after an armed robbery of a BP gas station late Sunday night.

The armed robbery suspect in Durham was caught soon after the theft, which happened around 11:15 p.m. at the BP Family Fare gas station 1815 Hillandale Road., according to Durham police.

“The man, who was holding a knife in his right hand, pushed an employee and took the cash drawer from the register,” a Durham police news release said.

Bryant Lamont Boyd

The man then fled on foot.

Soon after, early Monday morning, the suspect was caught about a half-mile away on Croasdaile Drive, police said.

The suspect was spotted along the road and was arrested without incident, police at the scene told CBS 17.

“Officers also located the cash drawer and a knife,” the news release said.

Bryant Lamont Boyd, 48, of Chapel Hill was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a counterfeit controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver.

Boyd was placed in Durham County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

