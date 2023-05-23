SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chapel Hill man was arrested last Friday after cocaine and heroin were thrown out of a vehicle, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division tried to stop a vehicle during a drug violation investigation.

Deputies said the vehicle did not stop and fled for a short distance. While fleeing, the driver, 40-year-old Brandel Hosea Edwards, of Chapel Hill, discarded a package from the vehicle.

Narcotics agents found the package, which contained heroin and cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Edwards was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin by transport and possession, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, destroy/alter criminal evidence, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver within 1,000 feet of a school.

The sheriff’s office said Edwards is on federal probation and was issued a $100,000 secured bond.