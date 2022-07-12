CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who deputies say sexually assaulted a child.

Shawn Lyle Grubb, 48, of Chapel Hill was arrested Sunday, deputies said.

He is charged with a string of felonies including indecent liberties with a child, attempted first-degree forcible rape, kidnapping and two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

He is also charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and false imprisonment.

Deputies say Grubb was considered a friend of the victim’s family until April 2022.

He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

Grubb is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro Aug. 15.