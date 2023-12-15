CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police presence may be more noticeable in Chapel Hill businesses on Saturday.

The Chapel Hill Police Department will be conducting alcohol compliance checks to make sure businesses aren’t selling alcoholic beverages to those who are underage.

During the department’s check in 2022, 19 businesses were tested. Five of those sold alcohol to minors. The businesses were reported to the statewide ABC Commission. Even though the businesses that served to minors were still able to serve alcohol, the commission could deliver fines for around $1,000 on the first offenses and around $2,500 for repeat offenders.

Police said the checks are in line with their commitment to provide knowledge to local businesses about selling alcohol responsibly.