CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police have been conducting traffic-safety initiatives throughout March and want drivers to slow down.

Police said Tuesday morning during a traffic-safety initiative that they cited nine drivers speeding on Manning Drive near Ridge Road. Drivers were traveling as fast as 53 mph where the speed limit is 25 mph.

Police will be conducting more traffic-safety initiatives and speed enforcement operations on Saturday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

