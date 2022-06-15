CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department is looking for a 41-year-old who is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting on June 10.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on June 10, officers found Ezzard Charles Stroud Jr., 50, dead inside his home in the 100 block of Creel Street.

On Wednesday, Chapel Hill police identified Nathaniel Shamone Byrd as the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has seen Byrd or has information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.