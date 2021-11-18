Charges filed after Sanford woman dies of overdose, 3 men captured on video dumping body

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are charged in connection with the overdose death of a Sanford woman that occurred earlier this month thanks to surveillance video, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

William Edward Swann, John Deward Hickman, Bryan Chad Batts (Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)

On Nov. 5, the mother of Jessica Meert, 34, found her daughter dead outside of her home in the Overview Estates subdivision, the sheriff’s office said.

Surveillance video from Meert’s home showed three men in a vehicle outside the home on Nov. 4. Two of the three men were seen removing Meert’s body from the vehicle and leaving her outside the home, officials said.

Since Meert’s death, the three men have been identified, arrested and charged, authorities said.

William Edward Swann, 59, John Deward Hickman, 61, and Bryan Chad Batts, 52, are all charged with felony conspiracy and felony concealing/failing to report a death.

In addition to those two charges, Swann is also charged with second-degree murder by distribution “for providing the illegal narcotics that caused the death of Jessica Meert,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and no further information will be released at this time.