ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man is in police custody after a search of his home turned up heroin, drug paraphernalia and a handgun reported stolen from a car two years ago, authorities say.

Rocky Mount Police Department officials said Thursday that Kenneth Earl Stancil, 42, faces four drug and firearm charges.

He was being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Facility on a $40,000 secured bond.

Police say they executed a search warrant Wednesday at his home related to an ongoing narcotics investigation and seized the drugs, paraphernalia and the gun that was reported stolen in 2020 following a car break-in.

Stancil is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule 1 controlled substance; possession of a stolen firearm; maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for drugs; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.